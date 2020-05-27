Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,651 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 185,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.00. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

