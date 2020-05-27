Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,178 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 339.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB increased their target price on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Robert T. Vivian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

SHAK stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Shake Shack Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

