Arizona State Retirement System Sells 25,815 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 101,750 shares of company stock worth $1,641,500 in the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.