Arizona State Retirement System Sells 28,163 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,163 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 441,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,317,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,503,000 after purchasing an additional 361,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after purchasing an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,643,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

