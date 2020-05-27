Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,315 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb bought 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,598.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.40. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

