Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,290 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

