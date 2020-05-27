Arizona State Retirement System Takes $266,000 Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Inovalon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Inovalon by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

