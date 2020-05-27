Arizona State Retirement System Takes $275,000 Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after buying an additional 305,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,069,000 after purchasing an additional 417,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

DK stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

