Arizona State Retirement System Takes $287,000 Position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

