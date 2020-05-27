Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 123,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,847.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.02.

Shares of AA opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

