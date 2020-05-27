Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 470,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,786,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,887,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $50,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,736 shares of company stock worth $94,518. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Epizyme Inc has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

