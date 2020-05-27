Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $89,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,001 shares of company stock worth $82,146. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

