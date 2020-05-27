Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,074 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 546.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $155,250.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $205,310. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.