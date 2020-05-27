Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

