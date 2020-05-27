Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 11,770.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after buying an additional 1,162,586 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $13,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 562,562 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 542,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $343,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

