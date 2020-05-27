ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.38, approximately 89,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 63,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

