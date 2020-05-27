Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.52 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €6.52 ($7.58) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AT1. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €8.02 ($9.32).

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.83. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

