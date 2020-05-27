Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

ARVN opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arvinas by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $1,403,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

