Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 10,206 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,206 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $181.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

