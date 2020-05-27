Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Buys Shares of 6,529 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Apple comprises 1.3% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,372.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

