AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of AutoNation worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.95. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

