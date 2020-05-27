AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,122.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,016.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,073.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.99 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,194.88.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.