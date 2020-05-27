AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Cfra

Cfra reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,250.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AutoZone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,194.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,122.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,016.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,073.19. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 61.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.