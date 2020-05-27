Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $538,750.00 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $538,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 834,223 shares in the company, valued at $89,887,528.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $110.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.13.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 19.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

