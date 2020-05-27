AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $145.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.