Baader Bank Reiterates “€9.25” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €9.25 ($10.76) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.12% from the company’s previous close.

AT1 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.58) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.02 ($9.32).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock opened at €5.16 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.22. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.33).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.