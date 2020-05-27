Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.13 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.67% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,695,000 after purchasing an additional 188,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after purchasing an additional 424,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,622,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,673,000 after purchasing an additional 396,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 128,125 shares of company stock worth $2,989,110. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

