Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.79% of The GEO Group worth $26,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 316,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 777.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 91,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The GEO Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP David J. Venturella purchased 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 60,606 shares in the company, valued at $899,999.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 166,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,968. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

