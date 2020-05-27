Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,710 Shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Easterly Government Properties worth $26,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 52,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of DEA opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

