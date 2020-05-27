Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,019 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

In related news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

