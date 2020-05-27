Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 171,850 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 784.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 161,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 406,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPM stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

