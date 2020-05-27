Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,740 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.18% of CGI worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIB opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

