Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson Sells 1,218 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Best Buy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Mathew Watson sold 7 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $469.56.

On Monday, March 23rd, Mathew Watson sold 801 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $41,451.75.

On Monday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52.

On Friday, March 13th, Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67.

Shares of BBY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.