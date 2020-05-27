Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 1,752 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 1,752 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $135,622.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,170.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew M. Bilunas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Matthew M. Bilunas sold 11 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $737.88.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 320.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Best Buy by 17.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,692 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

