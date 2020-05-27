Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 28,263 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 28,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $2,190,099.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,205,303.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 22 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,475.76.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

