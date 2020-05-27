Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Kathleen Scarlett Sells 9,797 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $759,169.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,310 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $71,290.20.

On Friday, March 13th, Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73.

NYSE BBY opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

