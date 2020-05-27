B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,672 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Motco purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 674.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1,414.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE:BGS opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.19.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 19,500 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,844.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

