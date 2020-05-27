BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Insider Norman David Eansor Sells 11,037 Shares of Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,952,287.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,287.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $266.40 on Wednesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.11.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.70.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

