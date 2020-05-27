BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.84.

BJ stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,178.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 736,850 shares of company stock worth $19,784,225. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $32,638,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,568,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

