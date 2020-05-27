Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith Sells 1,264 Shares

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Director Graham Smith sold 1,264 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $87,683.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Graham Smith sold 800 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $54,832.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Blackline by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

