BlackRock Inc. Has $71.89 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,886,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Hawaiian worth $71,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hawaiian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Hawaiian by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 30.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HA. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

