BlackRock Inc. Sells 272,745 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 272,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.81% of Echo Global Logistics worth $71,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $511.80 million, a PE ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

