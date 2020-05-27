Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN stock opened at $2,421.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,320.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,987.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

