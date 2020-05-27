Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boot Barn from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boot Barn from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $647.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.10 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.