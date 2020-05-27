Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Position Boosted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 2.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 321.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Brady by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brady by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

BRC stock opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Brady’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

