British Land (LON:BLND) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on British Land from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 455 ($5.99) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 509.69 ($6.70).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND opened at GBX 398.40 ($5.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 309.40 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 498.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

In other British Land news, insider Chris Grigg purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £324 ($426.20) per share, for a total transaction of £14,904 ($19,605.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 127 shares of company stock worth $3,017,189.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.