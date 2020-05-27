Britvic (LON:BVIC) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVIC. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Britvic to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 816.36 ($10.74).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 757 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 706.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 833.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 11,018 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.47), for a total value of £79,329.60 ($104,353.59).

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

