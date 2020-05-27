Broderick Brian C Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,421.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,320.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,987.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

