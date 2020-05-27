Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $404.67 million, a P/E ratio of 165.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 980,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 740,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 512,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,883,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

