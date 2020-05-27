Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

CAG opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,581,000 after buying an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

